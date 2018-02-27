Ruble honored for dedication to New Vienna

Editor’s Note: This is the sixth of seven stories that will appear daily in the News Journal on the members of the 2018 Class of the Outstanding Women of Clinton County.

A nominee to the Outstanding Women of Clinton County class of 2018, this self-employed cleaner of homes and organizations is the kind of person “everyone contacts … for information, assistance, or if they are needing a kind shoulder to lean on” (to quote her nominator).

During her 30 years of active volunteer service to the Clinton Highland Joint Fire and Emergency Medical Services, Linda Ruble has been honored by her peers five times as “EMT of the Year,” besides being recognized in 2001 by the Clinton County EMS.

She was recognized as a Hometown Hero in 2016 by Peoples Bank.

In addition to her distinguished EMT/firefighter service, she continues to be instrumental in almost all New Vienna community events.

She has long been a prominent member of the New Vienna Planning Committee, which strives to bring back to the village a genuine “Hometown Feeling” by sponsoring such traditional activities as the Memorial Day Parade, the annual Christmas Celebration (including “Santa Comes to Town”), the Native American Drum Demonstration, the Buzzard Glory Days Festival with its 5K Buzzard Run/Walk, and other popular events.

Ruble was a strong advocate of bringing the New Vienna Branch Library to the village. When the library opened in the Council Building, she herself did much of the initial work to get it going.

She also works diligently to maintain the beauty of the town’s Gazebo Park. Indeed, according to her nominator, she “can always be seen about town doing little things to keep it a nice place.”

Her latest project — as officer of the New Vienna Planning Committee — is the acquisition and thorough refurbishing of the old Senior Citizens Building, now transformed into the New Vienna Community Center.

The new center, which may be rented for special occasions upon request, is intended, says Ruble, “for community activities and the betterment of our village.”

And indeed, Ruble’s selfless dedication to community service continues to impact virtually everyone in that village. She is “always actively working to help anyone in need if she has the ability to do so.”

Whenever a local family makes use of the new Community Center to share a meal following funeral services for a loved one, Ruble is there with heartfelt help and support.

The graduate of East Clinton High School has been married to Dean L. Ruble for 29 years. She says she has been privileged to be a stay-at-home mom and raise two outstanding daughters, Deanna L. Ruble Summa and Alexis K. Ruble.

