Learn about ‘American Negro spiritual’ at WC presentations

WILMINGTON — La’Shelle Allen will speak about the American Negro spiritual and her group, Spirituals in Motion, will perform that musical genre in two programs Tuesday, March 6 at Wilmington College.

The presentations, which are free of charge and open to the public, are part of Wilmington College’s Black History Month observance and the Meriam R. Hare Quaker Heritage Center’s “African-American Resistance, Abolitionists and Quakers” series.

Allen, a professional opera singer and teaching artist, will share her knowledge of the American Negro spiritual in a talk, titled “Songs of Resistance, Songs of Freedom,” from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in the McCoy Room of Kelly Center.

Then, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Allen will join Spirituals in Motion (a Sistah LaLa Production) for a musical performance also in the McCoy Room.

The Lexington-based Spirituals in Motion is a multi-faceted lyrical music project rooted in the American spiritual. This unique program highlights and reintroduces a rich body of work passed down through oral history. The group features Allen on vocals with Joan Brannon, percussion; Scott Heersche, guitar; and Kaymon Murrah, vocals/piano.

The event is co-sponsored by the Quaker Heritage Center, Peace Resource Center, Issues & Artists Series, Fine Arts and the Fine Arts Department.

