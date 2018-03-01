Patrol continues focus on impaired drivers

WILMINGTON – As part of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s ongoing effort to contribute to a safer Ohio, troopers are continuing to focus on impaired driving enforcement – and these efforts are paying off. OVI-related crashes accounted for 34 percent of all fatal crashes in Ohio in 2017, a decrease from 2016.

In 2017, there were 14,389 OVI-related crashes on Ohio roadways, killing 397 people and injuring 8,803 others. During that same period, troopers removed over 27,000 impaired drivers from Ohio roadways.

Of drivers considered at-fault in OVI-related crashes, 52 percent were between the ages of 21-39 and 71 percent were male. Male drivers were also the recipients of 73 percent of OVI citations written.

“We need motorists to commit to keeping our roads safe by planning ahead, designating a sober driver and insisting that everyone in the vehicle is buckled up,” said Lt. Stan Jordan. “You can help by asking friends and family to do the same.”

Last year, state troopers from the Wilmington Post arrested 360 impaired drivers in this area.

The public is encouraged to call #677 to report impaired drivers, drug activity or stranded motorists.

To view a copy of the entire statistical recap, visit http://statepatrol.ohio.gov/doc/OVI_Bulletin_2018.pdf .

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/03/web1_Ohio-State-Highway-Patrol.jpg

OVI-related fatal crashes remain steady