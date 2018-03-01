Cub Scout hold Blue and Gold Ceremony

Cub Scout Pack 777 celebrated the birthday of Scouting in the U.S. by holding its annual Blue and Gold Banquet at Laurel Oaks on Sunday, Feb. 25.

The carry-in dinner was followed by the presentation about Scouting in the Tecumseh Council and advancement awards being presented to Cub Scouts in the Tiger (first grade), Wolf (second grade), Bear (third grade), and Webelos Dens (fourth and fifth grades).

The highlight of the afternoon was the Arrow of Light and “Crossing Over” ceremonies in which four Cub Scouts earned the Arrow of Light badge and became Boy Scouts in Troop 777.

The ceremony was begun by Dr. John Merling as Akela (an honored adult and symbol of wisdom) who told all Scouts assembled about Arrow of Light.

In Scouting the Arrow of Light is the only badge that can be worn at all stages of Scouting. Each Scout receiving the Arrow of Light was presented with an arrow covered in multi-colored bands. Each band represents the rank badges and awards received by the Cub Scout during their time in Pack 77.

Following the Arrow of Light Ceremony, four Webelos II Cub Scouts participated in “Crossing Over” to become Boy Scouts.

Having moments earlier received the Arrow of Light, each Scout was called by name and walked across the stage with their parents and a current Boy Scout escort. Reaching the other side of the stage, each was welcomed by Assistant Scoutmaster David Adkins, had their Webelos scarf removed, and were presented with a new red neckerchief and clasp as members of the Troop.

The four Scouts are Joseph Edwards, Trei Spei, Brylin Ruddle and Aiden Walker. Two of the four, Joseph and Brylin, had been members of Pack 777 since their Tiger year, completing all ranks eligible in Cub Scouts.

Scouts receive awards at the Blue and Gold banquet with the four new Boy Scouts in the back row. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/03/web1_scouts-2.jpg Scouts receive awards at the Blue and Gold banquet with the four new Boy Scouts in the back row. Courtesy photos Arrow of Light recipients from with Cubmaster/Scoutmaster John Romer are, from left, Aiden Walker, Trei Spei, Brylin Ruddle and Joseph Edwards. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/03/web1_scouts-3.jpg Arrow of Light recipients from with Cubmaster/Scoutmaster John Romer are, from left, Aiden Walker, Trei Spei, Brylin Ruddle and Joseph Edwards. Courtesy photos