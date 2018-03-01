Vital Fitness undergoing big expansion

WILMINGTON — A local gym’s expansion will offer more space for pumping iron and burning fat.

Vital Fitness, 1050 Prairie Ave., is adding 2,000 square feet of new gym operation space. While the construction started around three weeks ago, the project’s genesis was last fall with the hopes of being completed in early to mid-April.

Owner Amy Zimmerman said a reason for the expansion is to provide more space and new opportunities for the growing member population of about 1,300.

“We’ll have additional cardio equipment, weight training equipment and a bigger area for personal training,” said Zimmerman. “We have a very large member population that does personal training on a regular basis. So we were actually running out of space for them to do that.”

Another reason Zimmerman wanted to expand Vital Fitness is to create a more open environment.

“I decided it would be a good opportunity for those who are a bit intimidated by a gym atmosphere to open things up so they wouldn’t have that feeling,” she said.

After the expansion is done, the next project is remodeling the inside to double the size of the group fitness rooms with a usable 4,000 square feet.

She expressed her excitement about the new opportunities, believing Vital Fitness will be able to provide more for members and locals of all demographics.

