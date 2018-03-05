Honoring Outstanding Women of Clinton County

The Outstanding Women of Clinton County 2018 scholarship winners are, from left, Shelby Williams of East Clinton, Audrey Heitzman of Blanchester Schools, Heather Fryman of Wilmington Schools, and Kelsey Carter of Clinton-Massie.

Prior to the start Saturday of the Outstanding Women of Clinton County awards banquet, honoree Ann Reno is joined by supporters, from left, Susee Babb, Kimber Willard, Ann Reno, Kelsey Swindler and Fadi Al-Ghawi.

In the foreground from left are Outstanding Women of Clinton County Class of 2012 member Joan Burge speaking with Kim Vandervort, a member of the newest class.

Seated at right, Outstanding Women of Clinton County Class of 2018 member Linda Ruble speaks with Joyce Noland, standing at left, and another attendee prior to the program Saturday.

Becky and Steven Haines attended the awards banquet Saturday, and met with Mary Ann Raizk, a member of the 2018 class of Outstanding Women of Clinton County.

Dr. Angela Mitchell, center foreground, is joined by her parents Jean and Tom Kessinger, and son Thomas Mitchell (not pictured) for the Outstanding Women of Clinton County ceremony.

Outstanding Women of Clinton County Class of 2018 member Dorothy A. Gurtzweiler, left foreground, shares a laugh prior to the awards banquet.

The ceremony is about to begin as Outstanding Women of Clinton County class of 2018 member Janet Dixon, left, and Ginger Valentin, right, smile big for the camera.

Cincinnati firefighter and paramedic Lieutenant Falencia A. Frazier, whose family includes a number of civil servants, gave the speech for the awards banquet.

These women were honored Saturday as the Class of 2018 Outstanding Women of Clinton County. They are from left Janet Dixon, Dorothy A. Gurtzweiler, Dr. Angela Mitchell, Mary Ann Raizk, Ann Reno, Linda Ruble and Kim Vandervort. The annual awards banquet is held at the Roberts Centre. The presenting sponsor is the Wilmington News Journal, and Outstanding Women of Clinton County is also supported by CMH Regional Health System, AIS (Abbott Image Solutions), Wilmington Savings Bank, Wilmington College, and Peoples Bank.