EC. CM students visit Rotary

Students of the Month Marah Dunn from East Clinton High School and Alana Smith from Clinton-Massie High School attended the Wilmington Rotary Club which meets at noon on Mondays at Damon’s Restaurant. Each student told of their activities and their post-graduation plans. They are shown with Bob Schaad, President of Rotary.

Students of the Month Marah Dunn from East Clinton High School and Alana Smith from Clinton-Massie High School attended the Wilmington Rotary Club which meets at noon on Mondays at Damon’s Restaurant. Each student told of their activities and their post-graduation plans. They are shown with Bob Schaad, President of Rotary. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/03/web1_rotary-students.jpeg Students of the Month Marah Dunn from East Clinton High School and Alana Smith from Clinton-Massie High School attended the Wilmington Rotary Club which meets at noon on Mondays at Damon’s Restaurant. Each student told of their activities and their post-graduation plans. They are shown with Bob Schaad, President of Rotary. Courtesy photo