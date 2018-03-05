EC. CM students visit Rotary

Students of the Month Marah Dunn from East Clinton High School and Alana Smith from Clinton-Massie High School attended the Wilmington Rotary Club which meets at noon on Mondays at Damon’s Restaurant. Each student told of their activities and their post-graduation plans. They are shown with Bob Schaad, President of Rotary.
