WPD reports: Cars damaged by pellet guns

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• At 6:07 p.m. on March 4, a 39-year-old female reported her vehicle was damaged and appeared to be connected to other vehicles that were damaged Saturday night and Sunday. The victim’s front passenger window was damaged and appeared to have been damaged by a pellet gun, according to the report. The window was held together by the tint that was applied to the inside of the window. The incident took place at the victim’s residence at the 200 block of East Locust Street. A 55-year-old male who also lived on the same block of East Locust Street reported similar damage was done to the rear window of his vehicle. He stated his car was parked behind his neighbor’s car which was also damaged.

• At 10:53 a.m. on Feb. 27, police responded to a vandalism call at a business on Rombach Avenue. Police made contact with the office manager, a 54-year-old female, who showed the officer the heat pump had been vandalized. According to the report, there was a hole in the lower right side of the unit. The hole was described as being “approximately the size of a thumb.” The manager advised it wasn’t working anymore, has to be replaced and will cost around $10,000 which will be claimed by their insurance.

• At 12:26 p.m. on Feb. 26, police received a report about a breaking and entering at a business on South Walnut Street. According to the report, a black and silver Univega bicycle, an air compressor, a pipping carry-on wheeled lug, two Texas Instrument calculator binders, and other miscellaneous office supplies were stolen.

• Police responded to the hotel on Holiday Drive at 9:11 p.m. on Feb. 26 on a welfare check.Contact was made with a 74-year-old Martinsville male who was staying in one of the rooms. According to the report, he stated he “wanted to stay in the hotel room until Satan left his house.” The report indicates he was oriented to the time, place and date, showed no signs of anxiety, and was not suicidal or homicidal.

• Police responded to the 800 block of Ohio Avenue at 12:20 p.m. on Feb. 26 on a theft report. According to the report, a 90-year-old female resident advised someone stole her clothesline. She requested there be extra patrols around her area that night.

• Police responded to a burglary call at the 1000 block of Southridge Avenue on a burglary report at 10:26 p.m. on Feb. 26. The report doesn’t list any items stolen. A 30-year-old female resident as the victim.

• At 1:05 p.m. on March 1, police responded to a child abuse report at the 100 block of Doan Street. Children’s Services were contacted. A 54-year-old male is listed as a suspect.

• At 6:38 a.m. on March 2, a 38-year-old Millersburg male reported Ray Ban sunglasses were stolen from his vehicle while at the 400 block of North South Street.

• At 8:19 a.m. on March 2, a breaking and entering at a car dealership on South South Street was reported. No items were listed as stolen.

• At 8:54 a.m. on March 2, police responded to the high school on Richardson Place on the report of a possibly stolen cell phone. The reportee advised he was in the library when he noticed it was missing.

• At 1:35 p.m. on March 3, police received a theft report that took place at the 1-99 block of Gallup Street. The report lists $10, eyeglasses/sunglasses, prescription drugs, and socks as the stolen items.

• At 6:46 p.m. on March 3, a juvenile was arrested for domestic violence at the 300 block of Doan Street and was transported to the Greene County Juvenile Detention Facility.

• At 6:33 p.m. on March 4, a 35-year-old male reported his front driver side window was busted out while at his residence at the 200 block of South Walnut Street. The victim it wasn’t damaged the previous night at 8 p.m. when he last saw it.

Wilmington police recently charged the following people:

• Joshua Lelux, 31, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged domestic violence.

• Alexander Henry, 23, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged aggravated menacing.

• Richard Monroe, Jr., 51, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged driving under the influence and driving under the influence — .17 or more on breath test.

• Logan Hensley, 20, of Wilmington, was charged with two counts of alleged felony three receiving stolen property, felony 4 receiving stolen property, petty theft, breaking and entering, and failure to appear on a drug equipment possession charge.

• Zachary Marlow, 33, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged drug abuse instrument possession.

• David Siau, 20, of Martinsville, was charged with alleged theft.

• Adele Ashe, 56, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged drug paraphernalia.

• Charles Thompson, 35, of Reynoldsburg, was charged with allegedly driving while under the influence.

• Caleb Hull, 25, of Sabina, was charged with allegedly endangering children.

• Dominika Harding, 23, of Sabina, was charged with allegedly endangering children.

• Paul Ashe, 30, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged drug paraphernalia.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

