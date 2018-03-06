Farmer’s Share Breakfast, and ag social media expertise

WILMINGTON — Clinton County Farm Bureau members are working hard to prepare for the upcoming Farmer’s Share Breakfast on March 8 starting at 7 a.m. at the Expo Building at the Clinton County Fairgrounds.

Clinton County Farm Bureau is excited to have an interactive discussion panel talking about the importance of social media and agriculture, and is honored to have such great local celebrities be a part of the panel:

• Neil Rhonemus (twitter @rhonfarm) is a local pig farmer and is well-known online as Uncle Squeal.

He uses Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube as well as hosting Virtual Field Trips, via live video stream, in conjunction with the Ohio Pork Council.

• Bethany Cantwell (Instagram aurorabluefarmohio) is a Blanchester native who now resides with her family in Oxford, Ohio. She currently owns and manages Aurora Blue Farm, where she raises chickens, and over 100 katahdin, Jacob, and Icelandic sheep.

She is a vendor at the Oxford Farmers Market, and is a board member for the Oxford Farmers Market Council. She uses social media to share the daily happenings on her farm.

• Corey Cockerill (www.fertilegroundsroastery.com/blog) is a well-known and loved Associate Professor of Communication Arts and Agricultural Communications at Wilmington College.

Corey, her husband, and their two children own and operate a farm and coffee roastery in southwest Ohio. She loves to blog and share on social media her passion for agriculture and a great cups of coffee.

• Sue Reynolds from New Vienna is the manager of social media and web design at R+L Carriers, where she works with multiple businesses and nonprofits to build their web presence and nurture brand loyalty.

She is also the founder and owner of Carmine Media, a web and social media consultancy, where she serves multiple clients to support their social media and web content.

The cost of the breakfast is $2, which is close to what the farmer would get as income from the meal.

Please attend for great food, great discussions, and a great time. For more information on the Farmer’s Share breakfast, you can contact the Clinton County Farm Bureau office at 937-382-4407 or check them out on Facebook @ClintonFayetteAndGreeneCountyFarmBureaus.

Reynolds http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/03/web1_Sue-Reynolds.jpg Reynolds Cantwell http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/03/web1_Bethany-Cantwell.jpg Cantwell Cockrill http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/03/web1_Corey-Cockrill.jpg Cockrill Rhonemus http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/03/web1_Neil-Rhonemus.jpg Rhonemus