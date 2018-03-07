HealthFirst to explain grant application process at meetings around county

WILMINGTON – HealthFirst for Clinton County, the community foundation which annually awards grants worth thousands of dollars to local non-profits, will be holding several educational presentations throughout the county in March to explain the group’s grant awarding process for 2018.

Clinton County-based 501(c)3 organizations and otherwise tax-exempt groups are eligible to apply for grant monies totaling $166,000. Dates, locations and times are:

• Wednesday, March 14, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Clinton-Massie Community Room, 2556 Lebanon Road, Clarksville

• Wednesday, March 21, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Wilmington Public Library, 268 N. South St., Wilmington

• Monday, March 26, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Sabina Public Library, 11 E. Elm St., Sabina

• Wednesday, March 28, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Blanchester Public Library, 110 N. Broadway St., Blanchester

Organizations and initiatives that are eligible are those that promote the good health and wellness of Clinton County residents through education, innovation and other manners.

Programs could be direct outreach or creative communication and education about nutrition, emergent health issues, disease prevention or management, and other similar topics.

Grant forms will be available at the sessions or can be found at the HealthFirst for Clinton County web site at www.healthfirst-cc-oh.org

A direct link to the application can be found at: https://www.healthfirst-cc-oh.org/uploads/4/8/3/2/48323725/hf_grant_application.pdf

Grant applications will be accepted through May 21 and grants will be awarded by June 30.

HealthFirst has awarded more than $750,000 since December of 2010 to a number of programs and also operates the Patient Medication Assistance Program (PMAP) in a collaboration with the Clinton County Commissioners and the Clinton County Health District. PMAP, located in the Clinton County Annex, 111 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington, helps area residents apply for free and/or reduced cost medications from major drug-makers.

Among the more high-profile programs HealthFirst has supported in recent years include the Clinton County Diabetes and Wellness Program and the Wilmington City Parks and Recreation Waterpark/Skatepark Project.

HealthFirst meets monthly at the HealthFirst Center, 62 E. Sugartree St., Wilmington in space shared with Clinton County Family Planning, another program supported by HealthFirst.

HealthFirst for Clinton County has grown to a $4 million foundation since moving its $3.2 million in assets to the trust department of National Bank and Trust (now Peoples Bank) in 2011.

HealthFirst evolved from the former CMH Foundation, which was affiliated with Clinton Memorial Hospital for two decades until the governmental hospital sold to a for-profit entity in December of 2010.

For more information about HealthFirst, go to www.healthfirst-cc-oh.org, like it on Facebook and follow it on Twitter

