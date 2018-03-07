Commissioners visit Chester Twp. trustees

Clinton County commissioners continue to make the rounds in visiting township trustees and village council meetings around the county. On Monday evening, commissioners held a joint meeting with Chester Township Board of Trustees. Left to right are Trustee Russell Rich, Emmett Rich, Commissioner Brenda K. Woods, Trustee Steve Collett, Fiscal Officer Karla Collett, Commissioners Clerk Diana Groves, Trustee George Arledge, and Commissioners Kerry R. Steed and Patrick Haley.

Clinton County commissioners continue to make the rounds in visiting township trustees and village council meetings around the county. On Monday evening, commissioners held a joint meeting with Chester Township Board of Trustees. Left to right are Trustee Russell Rich, Emmett Rich, Commissioner Brenda K. Woods, Trustee Steve Collett, Fiscal Officer Karla Collett, Commissioners Clerk Diana Groves, Trustee George Arledge, and Commissioners Kerry R. Steed and Patrick Haley. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/03/web1_chester.jpg Clinton County commissioners continue to make the rounds in visiting township trustees and village council meetings around the county. On Monday evening, commissioners held a joint meeting with Chester Township Board of Trustees. Left to right are Trustee Russell Rich, Emmett Rich, Commissioner Brenda K. Woods, Trustee Steve Collett, Fiscal Officer Karla Collett, Commissioners Clerk Diana Groves, Trustee George Arledge, and Commissioners Kerry R. Steed and Patrick Haley. Courtesy photo