CCSO reports: Several thefts, all with suspects

• At 8:51 p.m. on Feb. 26, a 20-year-old Wilmington male reported several items stolen from his residence at the 1700 block of Buck Run Road. The items stolen include a semi-automatic rifle, and a pair of Justin and Craftsmen boots The report indicates there are three suspects. An investigation is pending.

• At 7:42 a.m. on Feb. 27, a 21-year-old Wilmington male reported sometime overnight someone broke into his house at the 1-99 block of Bobbitt Road and stole several items. The report lists nine Rocker Rival jeans, a Sanyo 32-inch television, and 11 Express dress shirts as stolen. The report indicates two suspects are known by the suspect. An investigation is pending.

• At 10:23 p.m. on Feb. 28, deputies received a report of an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The victim, a 71-year-old Port William female, advised her grandchild took the vehicle without permission about a month ago and went to either Georgia or Florida. The report indicates the incident took place between Jan. 21 and Feb. 20. An investigation is pending.

• At 4:08 p.m. on March 1, a 17-year-old male reported $100 in cash was stolen from him. The report lists the incident location as the 2500 block of Lebanon Road in Clarksville. The report indicates there’s one suspect. An investigation is pending.

• At 9:38 a.m. on Feb. 26, a 56-year-old Blanchester female reported her car battery and rear license plate were stolen from her residence at the 4200 block of Shawnee Trace Road in Blanchester. An investigation is pending.

• At 10 a.m. on Feb. 26, a 50-year-old Wilmington male reported he was assaulted at the 5300 block of State Route 730 in Wilmington. Deputies have a suspect. An investigation is pending.

• At 5:58 p.m. on March 1, deputies received a report of a male Clarksville juvenile being assaulted at his residence. The report indicates there is one suspect. An investigation is pending.

• At 10:06 p.m. on March 1, during a traffic stop for a marked lanes violation on State Route 28 and 134 near Martinsville, deputies discovered individual bags of marijuana in the vehicle. A search was conducted after the deputy observed a marijuana odor while speaking to the driver. An investigation is pending.

