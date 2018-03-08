Icy roads lead to fatalities, close roads

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ice-covered roadways and blowing snow led to numerous accidents with some fatalities on interstates in southwest Ohio Thursday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said two people were killed in a chain reaction crash Thursday morning that shut down northbound Interstate 75 in Butler County’s West Chester Township, about 23 miles north of Cincinnati.

The Butler County Coroner’s office arrived on scene and the victims were identified as Rodney J. Bartleson Jr., 34, of Cincinnati and Marvin Eugene Hunter, 43, of Cincinnati.

Accidents caused lane closures in the southbound lanes of the interstate as well.

Roads are being described Thursday morning as sheets of ice.

The Dayton Daily News reported there are closures of roads, freeway ramps and interstates throughout the region.

The Highway Patrol said a passenger in a semi-trailer that collided with another semi early Thursday during whiteout conditions on I-75 has died. That accident occurred near Tipp City, 15 miles north of Dayton.