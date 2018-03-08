New Vienna church dedicates Fisher Library

NEW VIENNA — The New Vienna Community Church dedicated its new Fisher Library in memory of the Rev. Bob and Betty Fisher Feb. 18 after its morning worship service.

Family members and friends of Bob and Betty Fisher gathered in the new library along with members of the Church to dedicate the library in memory of its beloved members who passed away in the past year.

Pastor Dan Mayo said, “Bob and Betty were dear members of our congregation who served in pastoral ministry for over eight decades from the early ’40s until just a few years ago. His years of ministry coincided closely with the recently deceased Rev. Billy Graham and the Fishers were supporters of Graham’s ministry with many of his books are in his library.

“The Fishers served congregations throughout Ohio, and Bob continued to preach into his late 80s. Bob passed away last May 5th, one day before his 94th birthday, and Betty joined him two months later on July 4th at the age of 97. They would have celebrated 73 years of wedded bliss on July 1st had Bob lived two more months.

“Both had a passion for reading and were pleased to donate much of their library to the church,” Pastor Mayo continued. “They loved the church and were pleased to see the vision for a Fellowship House on the grounds.

“Now the ‘Fisher Library’ gives additional ministry opportunities for the congregation through the use of these books and music CDs they donated. They were well-versed in Scripture and wanted others to learn Scripture and grow in their walk with Christ. The library will continue to grow as more resources are added in the future; just as Bob and Betty would want.”

Their daughter, Lorraine Wise, who was present for the dedication, gave thanks to the congregation for “honoring our parents’ ministry. I know they are pleased to continue sharing their faith and to help the library grow as a blessing to the community.”

Bob and Betty’s son, Dan, who was unavailable for the day, said, “My parents would have been honored to have this library in their names as a tribute to their life’s work. My dad would most like to be remembered as a preacher and my mom as a preacher’s wife.”

