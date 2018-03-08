Kindergarten registration for Putman Elementary

BLANCHESTER — Blanchester schools are set to welcome the Class of 2029 in Wildcat Style.

Putman Elementary will be having two kindergarten sign-up nights, on Tuesday, April 10 from 4:30-6 p.m. and Thursday, April 19 from 4:30-6 p.m.

Every child that attends gets a free Putman Elementary Kindergarten t-shirt. Attendance at one of these two nights is the only way to get the shirt

Kindergarten registration packets will be available for the 2018-2019 school year on each of these nights. When you attend one of these nights, please bring the forms listed below (with the exception of the registration packet) to be copied. You will also fill out the registration, upon arrival, and meet the teachers.

Once you complete the packet that evening, you will turn it in to a teacher, and your child will receive their shirt.

If you do not attend either of these nights, packets will be available, starting Wednesday, April 20 at the Putman Elementary School office between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Children are eligible to attend kindergarten for the 2018-2019 school year if they are 5 years old by Aug. 1, 2018. When attending one of the sign-up nights or picking up your packet, you will be asked to sign up for a screening time during the week of April 30-May 4.

If you do not attend, the district would appreciate your help in expediting the enrollment process by bringing the completed registration packet and all forms to your child’s screening appointment in May.

• Completed registration packet

• Original birth certificate with raised seal (You can obtain a birth certificate at the Clinton County Health Department if born in the State of Ohio. The cost is $23 cash, check or credit card. If you have any questions you can call 937-382-7221, ext. 2.)

• Proof of residency (Copy of deed, land contract, rental/lease agreement, copy of utility bill)

• Custody papers (if applicable)

• Immunization records

• Social Security card or written number

• Current driver’s license

For more information about registration contact the Putman Elementary office at 937-783-2681.

All required documents must be completed and returned to school prior to the first day in order for your student to attend Putman Elementary.

Preschool lottery

Preschool lottery forms are available now. The lottery for preschool enrollment will be held on May 16. Feel free to contact the office if you have any questions.

