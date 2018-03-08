Port to students: Great careers here

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Port Authority wants students to know that there are career opportunities, not just jobs, at the Wilmington Air Park.

During their meeting on Thursday, Port Authority Secretary/Treasurer Larry Laake said Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services (AMES) President Brady Templeton told him there is a shortage of aircraft mechanics. Laake wanted to know if there is any Air Park representation out there for students.

“Can we do anything in the way of job fairs? Or representation to the schools to talk to the kids who are at the decision point in their life about what we have out here in the Air Park?” he asked.

Port Authority Executive Director Dan Evers believes there is a way to have the Air Park represented. He said he has had multiple conversations with groups and individuals about how to reach out and how it’ll be beneficial in the long run.

“I think it will wind up being a part of a bigger discussion about skilled trades in general and exposing students at an early age to the value of a skilled trade,” said Evers.

He believes this will not only benefit the Air Park, but it will also benefit surrounding areas because it will give them opportunities to get skilled trade employees.

When it comes to why some don’t look at a career in a skilled trade, it’s because that’s something the older generations did so their children could attend college, according to him.

“As a result somehow, the very admirable work their parents had done to get them to college somehow became a lesser thing,” he said.

The Port Authority discussed working with Southern Ohio Education Service Center Superintendent Beth Justice on the possibility of a job fair highlighting similar career opportunities.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

