CCGS: A First Family added to county roles

The Clinton County Genealogical Society met on Feb. 26 at the Clinton County History Center Meeting Room.

President Gene Snyder conducted the business meeting. Pamela Dase, secretary, read the minutes from the Jan. 26 meeting. Treasurer Ron Johnson presented the treasurer’s report for February.

Leslie Homes reported that the newsletter had been distributed by email. Members who have not received the newsletter should contact Leslie.

Frances Sharp reported that Susan Henry has been added to the First Families of Clinton County Lineage Society through her Starbuck ancestors. Other lineage societies include Civil War Families, and Settlers and Builders.

The history center will soon be open one Saturday per month, allowing the genealogy library to be open at those times. Members discussed other ways to generate interest in the society and the improvements to library.