Are you in the market?

The Clinton County Spring Farmers Market for 2018 debuted last Saturday and continues from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays inside the Wilmington City Building Moyer Community Room. Shown, Cynthia Green, left, checks out the treats Sue Morrison, center, and April Elliott have at Creatively Good Baked Goods and Fudge during the market last Saturday. Green was in town from New Jersey because her daughter was riding at the World Equestrian Center and she decided to check out the Farmers Market through word-of-mouth.

Melanie Harper, left, of Emerald Gardens shows Margo Lewis the soaps she has at her booth during the Clinton County Farmers Market on Saturday.