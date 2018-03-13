Muni judge hands down O.V.I. sentences

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between March 5 and March 9:

• Ciara Peterson, 25, of Hillsboro, drug instrument possession, O.V.I., sentenced to 270 days in jail (267 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from March 7, 2018 to March 6, 2019, fined $1,075 assessed $250 court costs. Peterson must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, and must not consume alcohol or abusive drugs. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine, vacate ALS and grant driving privileges effectively March 23.

• Jenna Rich, 23, of Waynesville, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 180 days in jail (171 days suspended), fined $1,000, assessed $125 court costs. Rich must take part in supervised probation.

• Jeffrey Chambers, 31, of Oregonia, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (170 suspended), operator’s license suspended from March 7, 2018 to March 6, 2019, fined $1,625, assessed $125 court costs. Chambers must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, and must not consume alcohol or abusive drugs. If compliant, the court will suspend $625 of fine and grant driving privileges effective April 22 and vacate ALS. Additional charges of drug paraphernalia and drug possession were dismissed.

• Patricia Ervin, 69, of North Port, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from March 6, 2018 to March 5, 2019, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Ervin must complete two years of non-reporting probation, a three-day residential driver intervention program, and must not consume alcohol or abusive drugs. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effectively March 21, 2018.

• Rebecca Willison, 27, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from March 7, 2018 to March 6, 2019, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Willison must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, complete a three-day residential driver intervention program, and must not consume alcohol or abusive drug. Driving privileges granted effective March 23. ALS vacated. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine. Additional charges of dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia were dismissed.

• Lisa Penn, 46, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from March 9, 2018 to March 8, 2019, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Penn must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, complete a three-day residential driver intervention program, and must not consume alcohol or abusive drugs. ALS vacated. Driving privileges effective March 24, 2018. A slow speed violation was dismissed.

• Kyle Miller, 22, of Pleasant Plain, criminal damages, sentenced to 90 days in jail, fined $750, assessed $125 court costs. Miller must write a letter of apology and have no contact with the victim. Miller must pay a total of $2921.20 in restitution to the victims.

• Heather Dooley, 28, of Goshen, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), fined $750, assessed $125 court costs. Dooley must take part in supervised probation. A tag/sticker violation and a passing vehicles violation were dismissed.

• Bradley Copas, 39, of Wilmington, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs.

• Danyell Morgan, 34, of Martinsville, dangerous drugs, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. A marijuana drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed.

• Pete Napier, 53, of Blanchester, trespassing, sentenced to three days in jail (suspended), fined $50, assessed $125 court costs. Napier must have no contact with the victim.

• David Siau, 20, of Martinsville, theft, sentenced to three days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Siau must complete 16 hours of community service, writer a letter of apology and have no contact with the victim.

• Timothy Richardson, 28, of Wilmington, receiving stolen property, sentenced to one day in jail (suspended), fined $50, assessed $125 court costs. Richardson must have no contact with the victim and complete one year of non-reporting probation. The charge was amended from a theft charge.

• Aaron Reuss, 42, of Bethel, drug paraphernalia, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs.

• Trent Holbrook, 18, of Amanda, going 99 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 in court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Alexandria Bowling, 21, of Dayton, driving without consent, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. An additional driving without consent charge and a criminal damages charge were dismissed.

• James Lamb, Jr., 32, of Waynesville, reckless operation, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs. Additional charges of failure to comply and drug paraphernalia were dismissed.

• Mason Adams, 21, of Blanchester, drug paraphernalia, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs.

• Jimmy Hamm, Jr., 29, of Midland, drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, fined $300, assessed $250 court costs.

• Jessica Norman, 21, of Morrow, drug possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Nathaniel Snyder, 20, of Waynesville, drug possessions, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Raymond Conner, Sr., 36, of Cambridge, driving under suspension-financial, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs.

• Chasity Lane, 37, of Wilmington, theft, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. Lane must write a letter of apology and have no contact with the victim.

• Amber Casada, 34, of Wilmington, making a false alarm, assessed $125 court costs. An additional charge of disorderly conduct was dismissed.

• Jeffrey Frazier, 20, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Bryan Creed, 33, of Washington Court House, marijuana drug paraphernalia, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs.

• Richard Monroe, Jr., 51, of Wilmington, having an open container in a prohibited area, fined $190. The case was waived by the defendant.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/03/web1_Court-News_cmyk-2.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574