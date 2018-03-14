Works of local artist at upcoming WC exhibit

WC’s Harcum Gallery to Present Exhibit of David Kline’s Artwork

March 5, 2018

WILMINGTON — Wilmington College is hosting an exhibit of drawings and paintings by Wilmington artist David Kline March 22 through April 27 in Harcum Art Gallery in Boyd Cultural Arts Center.

An opening reception in Kline’s honor will be held March 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. Normal gallery hours are weekdays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and by special appointment coordinated by gallery curator Hal Shunk, professor of art. The public is invited free of charge.

Kline began drawing and painting seriously at age 16. On his family’s farm in Port William, he enjoyed drawing barns, houses, livestock and virtually any other subject that caught his eye.

His study of art began at Wilmington High School and continued at the Dayton Art Institute, where he was selected to participate in the juried All Ohio Painting and Sculpture Show as a first year student. He later moved to Pennsylvania, where he continued to find new and exciting subject matter. There he met Japanese artist Maya Shock, who had a great influence on his work.

Upon returning to Ohio, he pursued a lifelong hobby of raising homing pigeons and his sketches of the birds landed him a job as an illustrator for the internationally circulated magazine, Racing Pigeon News.

In 2008, Kline’s works were featured in a one-man show at Wilmington College and he also has shown at multiple branches of Southern State Community College, which purchased pieces of his works for its permanent collection.

His art also has appeared in numerous juried shows at such venues as the Miamisburg Art Gallery, Dayton Art Institute Museum, Harrisburg (Pa.) Community College, Ohio State University and the High Street Gallery in Dayton.

In recent years, he has regularly won awards at the Southern Hills Art Show in Jackson, Ohio.

Works of Wilmington artist David Kline will be at Wilmington College. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/03/web1_Kline-Barn.jpg Works of Wilmington artist David Kline will be at Wilmington College. Courtesy photo