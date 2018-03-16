Two families move in to Habitat homes, more homes planned

The best time of the year in the life of a Clinton County Habitat for Humanity volunteer is when there is a dedication of a new home. Volunteers and partner families, who have worked exceedingly hard to build these homes, take great pride in a home well-built and a job well-done.

Two homes were dedicated on Saturday March 10 as families and volunteers gathered to give thanks and bless this new beginning.

The homeowners are Andrea Turner and her late husband Larry, along with Bob and Brittany Stone Williams. Their neighboring homes are located on the corner of College Street in New Vienna.

Andrea and Larry moved into their home soon after Christmas, much to the joy of their three daughters Alex, Maddie and Emma.

Larry had been progressively ill for much of the home-building phase, but was delighted that he was able to move into their home, assured that his family would enjoy a solid foundation and a strong future. Sadly, he passed away in February.

Bob and Brittany Williams were able to move into their new home before Thanksgiving. They and their toddler son Liam spent the holidays in their home.

The group is planning two more homes in Blanchester this summer. They are always searching for new partner families — request an application and an outline of the program through Elizabeth Biggane at 937-725-8071.

From left are Steve Rhiele, Jim Krusling, Dick Neff, Bob Schaad, Mike Miller, Maddie Turner, Andrea Turner, Emma Turner, Bob Williams, Mary Camp, Brittany Stone Williams, Liam Williams, Frank Finkbeiner, Wendell Compton, Doreena Scott, Jay Barkey and Tom McChain. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/03/web1_GROUP-DEDICATION-MARCH-2018.jpg From left are Steve Rhiele, Jim Krusling, Dick Neff, Bob Schaad, Mike Miller, Maddie Turner, Andrea Turner, Emma Turner, Bob Williams, Mary Camp, Brittany Stone Williams, Liam Williams, Frank Finkbeiner, Wendell Compton, Doreena Scott, Jay Barkey and Tom McChain. Courtesy photo