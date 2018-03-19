CMHS Theatre goes Into the Woods

Clinton-Massie High School presents the James Lapine/Stephen Sondheim musical Into the Woods this weekend. Performances will be held: Friday, March 23 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 24 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, March 25 at 2 p.m. in the Clinton-Massie auditeria.

One of Sondheim’s most popular works, Into the Woods is an epic retelling of fairy tales from the Brothers Grimm with lessons about wishes, choices and consequences.

The musical intertwines three stories: a Baker (James Riehle) and his wife (Heather Muselin), who wish to have a child but have been cursed by a witch (Alyanna Sierra); Cinderella (Emily Brausch), who wishes to attend the King’s Festival; and Jack (Noah Brausch) of beanstalk fame, who wishes his cow would give milk.

Everyone’s wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.

As the storybook characters embark on their journeys escorted by the Narrator (Darby Forand), the audience will meet many familiar characters: Little Red Riding Hood (Lauren Ellis), her Granny (Maddie Brausch) and the Wolf (Nicholas Bell); Cinderella’s Prince (Luke Ruther), Cinderella’s Mother, Father, Stepmother and Stepsisters (Kimber Geissinger, Adam Wasson, Adrianna Hagerman, Maggie Williams, Erika Keller); Jack’s Mother (Elie Ross); Rapunzel and her prince(Jenna Norman, Andrew Garrett); Snow White (Maura Pridemore), Sleeping Beauty (Nicole Whittaker) and the King’s Steward (Dylan Vanlandingham).

Directed by Bryan Wallingford, the 30-plus cast and crew have been in rehearsals since January. Wallingford, who currently teaches at Lebanon High School, has been teaching and directing high school theatre for 16 years.

The orchestra will be led by Timothy Larrick on keyboards, with Abby Williams on bass, Jimmy Wiederhold on reeds and Walt Riesenberg on percussion.

The production team includes Producer Jessica Yankel, Choreographer Tonja Ruther, Music Director Rhonda Weasler and Technical Director Matt Spradlin. The technical crew includes Levi Campbell, Logan Florea, Caiden Riggers and Talent Seagraves.

Ticket prices are $10 for adults and $8 for students. General admission tickets (no reserved seating) will be on sale to the general public Monday through Thursday through the Central Office from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 5-7 p.m. at the Clinton-Massie branch of the Wilmington Public Library. Students will also be able to purchase tickets during their lunch period.

Box office will be open one hour prior to show time. Doors open 30 minutes prior to show time.

