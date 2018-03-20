Music prof featured in WC piano concert

WILMINGTON — Wilmington College’s Dr. Brianna Matzke will perform a piano concert featuring music composed exclusively by living Ohio female composers Tuesday, March 27 at 7 p.m. in the McCoy Room of Kelly Center.

The event, which is free of charge, is part of the College’s Women’s History Month celebration.

Matzke, assistant professor of music, said the concert presents an especially exciting opportunity for her to show the Wilmington College campus and area community that classical music is a “living and vital” art form that’s not only performed by men and women, but also is composed by both genders.

“I’ve found that too many people believe that classical music is only written by men, and that all of it is old – but, as this concert shows, that’s just not true!” she said. “These pieces are fascinating and beautiful, and I want to extend an invitation to the entire community to attend this event.”

She noted that two of the compositions are brand new — written expressly for her for this concert — and WC music faculty colleague Elizabeth Haskins, assistant professor emeritus, composed music for cello and piano. Amy Gillingham, a cello professor at Northern Kentucky University, will join Matzke to perform those pieces.

The evening’s entire program features: the premiere of a piano solo composed by Houghton University faculty member Carrie Magin titled “Welcoming” (2012, arr. 2018); the premiere of Cincinnati composer/teacher Laura Harrison’s “Broken Words” (2017); Haskins’ pieces, “A Gift of Consolation” (1995) and “A Gift of Hope” (1995); and “Toccata Batucada” (2005), which was composed by Alexis Bacon, a native of Cincinnati currently on the music faculty at Michigan State University.

Matzke http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/03/web1_matzke-headshot1.jpg Matzke