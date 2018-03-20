WHS production of ‘Annie’ a hit times 4; show included WMS students

WILMINGTON — Wilmington High School’s production of “Annie” was so successful that a fourth night had to be added to the show’s run.

The cast of the show which ran March 15-18 included high school and middle school students as well as band director Matt Spradlin as Daddy Warbucks.

The show played to nearly full houses each performance, according to Director Ken Lydy.

“It was fun to have a mixture of middle school and high school students in a production,” said Lydy. “It provided high school students a chance to be mentors and role models on and off the stage.

“It also allowed the middle school students an opportunity to see what Wilmington High School theatre is all about,” he added. “They now have something to look forward to.”

“Annie” is based on the popular comic strip by Harold Gray — it has become a worldwide phenomenon and was the winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The beloved book and score by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin features some of the greatest musical theatre hits including “Tomorrow.”

The cast included: Annie — Samantha Burns; Molly — Kelsey Spradlin; Pepper — Lindsay Lydy; Duffy — Bella Myburgh; July — Autumn Housh; Tessie — Ella Bernhardt; Kate — Josie Heys; Miss Hannigan — Abby Tackett; President FDR — Cody Cravens; Grace — Ferrell Walls; Drake — Parker Gunkel; Mrs. Greer — Alana Walker; Mrs. Pugh — Jordan Snarr; Oliver Warbucks — Matt Spradlin; Rooster — Jackson Tofte; Lily — Ella Zeigler; Burt Healy/Morganthau — Zach Davis; Bonnie Boylan — Julia Tolliver; Connie Boylan — Chloe Williams; Ronnie Boylan — Melissa Stroebel; Fred McCracken — Aidan Greene; Louis Howe — Kade Neu; Harold Ickes — Troy Oates; Cordell Hull — Xavier Disney; Jimmy Johnson/Perkins — Mason Snyder; Cabinet Member — Joe Cockerham; Bundles McCloskey — Nick McCabe; Sound Effects Man/Justice Brandeis — Gabe Weston; Dog Catcher — Damian Garlo; Lt. Ward/Honor Guard — Zachary Bradshaw; and, Star to Be — Aubrey Trusty.

Orphans were played by Katelynn Walls, Layna Tippett, Charlotte Housh, Carlie Jean McCoy, Jocelyn Edens, Vanessa Calderone and Sydney Johnston.

Servants were Petra Bray, MacKenzie Snarr, Nick McCabe, Damien Garlo. Hooverville and New Yorkers were Breanna Barnett, Kerrigan Tofte, Gabriela Garlo, Sophie Reed, Aubrey Trusty, Reiley Black, Troy Oates, Zach Davis, Kade Neu, Xavier Disney and Joe Cockerham. Sandy the Dog was played by Bo.

Cayleigh Vance served as the Stage Manager, Anna Borton was Assistant Stage Manager, Olivia Massie was light board operator and Pat Black was the fly crew.

Production staff included: Director — Ken Lydy; Musical Director (Conductor) — Timothy Larrick — Sound/Lighting Designer — Becky Haines; Choreographers — Cole Haugh and Cassie Smith; Costume Designer — Tara Lydy; Set Designer — Ken Lydy; and Vocal Coach — Gina Beck.

Playing in the orchestra were: Piano — Timothy Larrick; Reeds — Jimmy Wiederhold, Morgan Bahr and CJ Walls; Trumpets — Jarod Gallenstein and Alex Totten; Trombone — Matt Stanley; Bass — Abby Williams; and Drums — Ryan Bouts.

Samantha Burns as Annie, with Bo playing canine Sandy. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/03/web1_DSC_5808.jpg Samantha Burns as Annie, with Bo playing canine Sandy. Courtesy photos The cast of “Annie” — which included both high school and middle school students — as well as the entire crew made for a successful run for the Wilmington High School production. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/03/web1_whs-annie.jpg The cast of “Annie” — which included both high school and middle school students — as well as the entire crew made for a successful run for the Wilmington High School production. Courtesy photos

WHS show included WMS students