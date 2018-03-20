State fair announces first ‘18 concerts

COLUMBUS – Ohio State Fair officials are announcing seven paid concerts, as well as free events, that will be a part of the 2018 Ohio State Fair Concert Series.

The fair is excited to showcase a variety of entertainment, including comedy, R&B, classic rock, country and Christian.

“Each year, we strive to offer a diverse line-up with acts from a variety of genres that will appeal to many Ohioans,” said General Manger Virgil Strickler. “One of the things we focus on every year when booking concerts is the value we can provide. In addition to keeping ticket prices low, each ticket purchased in advance includes free admission to the Fair. This gives music lovers the opportunity to arrive early and enjoy all the Fair has to offer, ending the day at a great show.”

All concerts take place in the indoor, air-conditioned WCOL Celeste Center. With four acts yet to be announced, the 2018 Ohio State Fair Concert Series is:

• Reba McEntire, Thursday, July 26 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $55 and $65 and go on sale Friday, March 30 at 10 a.m.

• The Commodores, Saturday, July 28 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 and go on sale Friday, April 6 at 10 a.m.

• All-Ohio State Fair Band & Youth Choir Concert, Sunday, July 29 at 1 p.m. Free (no tickets required)

• Casting Crowns, Monday, July 30 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 and go on sale Friday, April 6 at 10 a.m.

• The Rat Pack is Back, Tuesday, July 31 at 12:30 p.m. Free (no tickets required)

• KIDZ BOP LIVE 2018 Tuesday, July 31 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 and go on sale Friday, April 6 at 10 a.m.

• Brothers Osborne, Wednesday, Aug. 1 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 and $35 and go on sale Friday, March 30 at 10 a.m.

• Jeff Dunham, Thursday, Aug. 2 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40 and go on sale Friday, March 30 at 10 a.m.

•Styx/Cheap Trick, Saturday, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 and $45 and go on sale Friday, April 6 at 10 a.m.

Sale of Champions Livestock Auction, Sunday, Aug. 5 at 2 p.m. Free (no tickets required)

The following options are available to purchase tickets:

1. Ticketmaster online – Visit www.ticketmaster.com/OhioStateFair

2. Ticketmaster phone centers – Call 1-800-745-3000

Concert tickets purchased before arriving at the Fair include Fair admission. Unless otherwise noted, there is a limit of eight tickets per person, per show on the first day of sale. Please note that Ticketmaster no longer offers retail outlets.

The concerts yet to be announced will occur on July 25, July 27, July 29 and August 3.

The Ohio Expo Center is proud to host the Ohio State Fair. With big-name entertainment, educational activities, hundreds of exhibits and one of the largest junior livestock shows in the nation, the 2018 Ohio State Fair will run July 25 – Aug. 5.

For more information, visit ohiostatefair.com, call 1-888-OHO-EXPO or 1-614-644-FAIR.

