WHS, Oaks students explore aviation careers

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School Project Lead the Way Engineering students partnered with representatives from Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services (AMES) to tour the Wilmington Air Park and learn about aircraft maintenance career opportunities.

Engineering students visited flight simulators, multiple hangars and the fabrication shop.

“This was a great opportunity and I was surprised to see all the operations that are still going on at the air park,” said Rory Bell, WHS engineering student. “I was also excited to learn about the wonderful careers here (at AMES) by being an aircraft mechanic.”

AMES is looking to hire local, and students found out they can have a great career with only two years of training and certification after high school.

Emmett Bell and Eric Salyers accompanied students on the tour from AMES. Salyers, AMES human resources manager, said they were happy to host the students.

“We were very impressed with the PLTW students,” he said. “They were very engaged, smart, and had a desire to learn more about what we do here at AMES. We definitely saw the future in these young adults.”

Project Lead the Way is a satellite partnership between Wilmington High School and Great Oaks Career Campuses.