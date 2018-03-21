So this is what springtime in Ohio looks like

Audrey, Claire and Jake Wilson enjoy the snow in Blanchester.

Sharon Dixon captured the pretty frozen woods.

The springtime snow Wednesday wasn’t ideal for sledding at Galvin Park in Wilmington, but Bentley Kimberlin, 2, would give it his best shot, along with brother Evan Alford, 8, and some help provided by grandma Abby Alford. For more photos, visit wnewsj.com.

The snow day provided an opportunity for the Murphy youngsters to get bundled up and visit the Wilmington Public Library — Kiley, 6, Alexis, 8, and Logan, 2.

“YayYay” and “Peanut” enjoy a snowy Clinton County stroll.

Stormy and Thunder do some exploring in the snow of Clarksville; brother Lightning was off in the woods.

It’s not a cardinal sin to enjoy a bit of spring snow outside this Vernon Twp. home. This bird has been visiting for years now, regardless of the weather.

