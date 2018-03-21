LC focuses on HR, leadership practices

WILMINGTON — This year’s Leadership Clinton class met for the eighth time and discussed human resources and leadership practices on March 15.

The class spent the entire day at Ohio Living Cape May where they would learn from: Brenda Woods, Clinton County Commissioner; Julie Butcher, Controller at SFM Insurance; and Leslie Wallace, Human Resources Manager at Liberty Savings Bank and also 2016 Leadership Clinton graduate.

Woods who shared a lot of useful information about her position as Clinton County Commissioner and spoke about how the county handles the different types of meetings, public records, and sunshine laws. She also shared some of her past experiences in different positions and told the class about the ins and outs of public records and how to go about requesting them.

The class then heard from Julie Butcher and Leslie Wallace in a panel discussion led by Southern State Community College President (and LC grad) Dr. Kevin Boys. This discussion revolved around HR and how each class member and the panelist handle things differently, or the same, in their organizations.

Other topics brought to the discussion were millennials in the workplace, change in culture, rewarding employees, and how to show your employees they are valued.

The conversation then shifted into future Clinton County leadership Institute classes and how the current class could best make their experience more valuable in the upcoming year.

After lunch, the class reconvened to talk about the Leadership Practices Inventory they all took part in over the last couple of months. In short, the class was evaluated by their managers, co-workers, and colleagues and the discussion was about how to understand the evaluations and the leadership styles they currently possess and how they could better that in the future.

Conversation was great on this topic as many class members saw aspects they could improve on and also some areas in which they excel.

The next class meeting will be on April 27, where the class will travel outside of Clinton County for “Think Regional Day.”

The Leadership Clinton Class of 2018 gathered in front of the pond at Ohio Living Cape May during their recent meeting. From left are: front, Richard James, Carrie Zeigler, Gene Coffman, Susan Valentine-Scott, Kristi Fickert, Kelsey Swindler, Pam McCoy and Brad Reynolds; and, back, Jim Barnett, Eric Guindon, Matt Wahrhaftig, Kevin Abt, Dan Evers and Tom Barr. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/03/web1_LC-proc-2.jpg The Leadership Clinton Class of 2018 gathered in front of the pond at Ohio Living Cape May during their recent meeting. From left are: front, Richard James, Carrie Zeigler, Gene Coffman, Susan Valentine-Scott, Kristi Fickert, Kelsey Swindler, Pam McCoy and Brad Reynolds; and, back, Jim Barnett, Eric Guindon, Matt Wahrhaftig, Kevin Abt, Dan Evers and Tom Barr. Courtesy photo