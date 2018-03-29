WPD reports: Drug use and thefts

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police and emergency services responded to a reported heroin overdose at the 300 block of Columbus Street at 6:51 a.m. on March 19. According to the report, a 23-year-old male had allegedly overdosed on the front porch of the residence. The subject was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital.

• At 10:52 a.m. on March 25, police responded to an overdose call at the 100 block of Columbus Street. Upon arrival, they made contact with a 21-year-old male and 39-year-old female who advised a 41-year-old male was inside. Police and emergency services made contact with him upstairs. The subject advised went into the house because he was cold and didn’t know who the owner was nor did he have permission to be there. The subject said he didn’t “break-in” because the door was “already ripped open”. All subjects were further advised they would be arrested if found on anyone else’s property without the owner’s permission. The three subjects complied and left. According to the report, a follow-up would be performed to determine who the owner is and if criminal charges would be filed.

• At 9:02 a.m. on March 21, police responded to the 1100 block of South South Street in reference to a theft. Police spoke with a 35-year-old female who said multiple items were stolen from her apartment. She said two males and a female had been staying with her for the last few weeks and had been using meth and heroin. She advised she used meth the previous night and went to bed but the other three stayed up. When she woke up, the subjects were gone and some of her belongings had been allegedly stolen. The report lists a Samsung cell phone, an ID card, AM/FM Walkman, a knife, and a cat blanket as stolen.

• At 2:56 p.m. on March 19, multiple items were reported stolen from a business in the 3500 block of Progress Way. According to the report, on or about Feb. 20, several Gatorade and Pepsi items were missing from the office and warehouse. The items included a Pepsi neon sign, four boxes of Gatorade bottles, three boxes of Pepsi, two Pepsi clocks, two Pepsi umbrellas, and two boxes of Gatorade bottle carriers — 16 carriers in each. The boxes of Pepsi and Gatorade contained 100 bottles per box. A 48-year-old male employee from Seaman checked Craig’s List and found a posting for 400 bottles of Gatorade and it was packaged the same way the stolen bottles were. He told police the stolen boxes were marked “1 of 5” and such. He still had box “1 of 5” the other four were stolen. The post was made from a New Richmond subject.

• At 7:29 a.m. on March 19, a 46-year-old female reported her smartphone stolen. According to the report, it was stolen at a restaurant on East Main Street. A 40-year-old female is listed as a suspect.

• At 9:15 a.m. on March 19, a 55-year-old male from Forked River, New Jersey reported his vehicle’s license plates were stolen when his vehicle was parked in a hotel parking lot on Holiday Drive. Another license plate theft was reported later that day at 3:17 p.m., this time stolen from a hotel parking lot on Carrie Drive.

• At 3:12 p.m. on March 20, police responded to a report of security cameras being stolen at the 800 block of West Locust Street. A 38-year-old female resident reported it to police. When police arrived they spoke with the victim’s 16-year-old daughter who showed the officer a broken bedroom door. The daughter said she came home and saw the bedroom door broken and the security cameras in their boxes were missing. The daughter believes it was stolen by her mother’s ex-boyfriend, a 32-year-old male. The mother called and said the front door doesn’t lock and anyone can walk in.

• At 3:49 p.m. on March 20, police received a report of a possible domestic assault at the 300 block of Charles Street. A 23-year-old female resident is listed as the victim, and a 23-year-old male is listed as the suspect.

• At 12:15 p.m. on March 21, police responded to a grocery store on Rombach Avenue in reference to shoplifting. Police spoke with the manager who said several juveniles had been the store and he stopped them as they left and discovered one had stolen a candy bar which was recovered. The manager believed the juveniles stole other items.

• At 4:28 p.m. on March 21, a 36-year-old male and a 37-year-old female reported there was vehicle was stolen and impounded in Lebanon. The suspects listed are a 34-year-old male and a 42-year-old female, both of South Lebanon. The investigation is ongoing.

• Police responded to the 100 block fo West Sugartree Street at 7:58 a.m. on March 22 for a property damage complaint. Police spoke with a 24-year-old female resident who advised someone damaged her vehicle’s windshield sometime overnight. According to the report, the officer noticed heavy damage on the driver’s side of the windshield and appeared to have been hit but a blunt object. The victim believes it was the father of her child. When asked why, she advised, “because they are always arguing and he is the only person she could see doing it.” She was unsure of his present residence. Police said they would locate him and speak to him.

• At 2:13 p.m. on March 22, a 22-year-old Batavia male reported his bicycle was stolen. According to the report, the bike was stolen from the bike rack located at Marble Hall at the college while he went home for spring break. The report lists it as a grey Nishiki Trail Bike.

• At 8:14 p.m. on March 22, a 49-year-old female called the police and advised she was being harassed through text messages by a 50-year-old male who she had a protection order against. Both were patients at Clinton Memorial Hospital and had received texts asking “if she had died yet.” Since the report, police have not had contact with the victim or the suspect. Follow-ups are pending.

• At 9:26 p.m. on March 22, police responded to the 600 block of Elm Street on an assault report. The report lists a 25-year-old Wilmington male as a victim and a 23-year-old Columbus male as the suspect. No charges were pursued at the time of the report.

• At 9:01 a.m. on March 23, a 35-year-old female spoke with police about a male subject in a black Jeep who she thinks is stalking her 17-year-old daughter. According to her, at the gas station where she works at the male subject will wait until the store is empty, enter and then try to engage in a conversation with her. She also advised she saw the Jeep leaving the area of their residence. Police told her if she sees the Jeep again at her residence to try and get the plate number and report it to them.

• At 12:04 p.m. on March 23, police responded to a real estate and auction company in reference to a breaking and entering and a vehicle theft. The report lists a Maroon 1998 Olds Bravada and a TSC generator as stolen.

• Police received a theft report from a store on Progress Way at 7:40 p.m. on March 23. The report lists $663 worth of “assorted merchandise” were stolen.

• At 2:50 a.m. on March 24, police responded the 1-99 block of Fairland Avenue in reference to property damage. Police made contact with a 30-year-old male resident who advised that several kids ran through his yard and had been jumping the fence in the back of his property and because of this the fence had been pushed down. The resident asked them and their parents to stop this but they hadn’t.

• At 9:54 a.m. on March 24, a 47-year-old male reported that he was receiving harassing messages from a 42-year-old female.

• Police received a report of domestic assault at the 500 block of Rombach Avenue at 3:08 p.m. on March 24. A 22-year-old female is listed as the victim, and a 26-year-old male is listed as the suspect.

• At 3:38 pm. on March 24, a 35-year-old female reported she was harassed by a juvenile at a store on Progress Way. According to the report, the juvenile is on probation due to on-going harassment of the victim’s daughter at the high school.

• Authorities were advised of a gas drive off at a station on Progress Way at 8:58 a.m. on March 25. According to the caller, a blue car drove away after pumping $27 worth of gas.

Wilmington police recently charged the following people:

• Monte Colwell, 61, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged breaking and entering and obstructing official business.

• Kyle Hargrave, 37, of Sabina, was charged with allegedly driving while under the influence.

• Gary Shattuck, 53, of Wilmington, was charged with two counts of alleged domestic violence and one count of alleged aggravated menacing.

• Caitlin Koch, 18, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged underage consumption and disorderly conduct.

• Kyle Werner, 38, of Clarksville, was charged with alleged theft.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574