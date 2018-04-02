Pennewitt earns OSU recognition

Monica Pennewitt has been named an Outstanding Senior by The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

The Plant Pathology major from Wilmington, the daughter of Mark and Pat Pennewitt, was recognized along with 19 other honorees at an event the evening of March 27.

The recognition goes to graduating seniors who “have excelled throughout their undergraduate experience in the areas of academics, service and influence; can articulate how their experiences and accomplishments have prepared them to enter their profession and become a contributing member to meet ever-changing professional challenges and societal needs; and have demonstrated growth, as students and future professionals, through accomplishments made within their department, college,university, community, and future profession.”