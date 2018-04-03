Blan Local earns clean audit, state award

BLANCHESTER – A recent financial audit of Blanchester Local Schools by the Ohio Auditor of State’s office has returned a “Clean” audit report, and the district’s excellent record-keeping has earned it the Auditor of State Award.

District Treasurer Darlene Kassner said the district office is pleased to receive such recognition.

“Supervisors throughout the district and central office staff — superintendent, treasurer, accounts payable and payroll — are instrumental in receiving such an award,” she said. “It takes a good group of individuals working together to manage a school district’s budget; and I am fortunate to be surrounded by an excellent group of individuals who understand school finance and the management of public dollars.”

Entities that receive the award meet the following criteria of a “Clean” audit report:

• The entity must file timely financial reports with the Auditor of State’s office in accordance with GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles;

• The audit report does not contain any finding for recovery, material citations, material weaknesses, significant deficiencies, Single Audit finding or questioned costs;

• The entity’s management letter contains no comments related to: Ethics referrals; questioned cost less than $10,000; lack of timely report submission; reconciliation; failure to obtain a timely single audit; findings for recovery less than $100; and public meetings or public records.

