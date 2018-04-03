Students give Four-Way Test speeches

WILMINGTON — Clinton-Massie High School student Jennifer Calowert and Wilmington High school student Zane Bekheet spoke to the Wilmington Rotary Club by giving their speeches for the Four-Way Speech Contest which will be held at the Rotary District Conference.

Jennifer spoke on bullying. She said bullying — verbal, cyber and physical — abounds in our schools and beyond. She noted that people who bully reciprocate pain to others. Instead, they should divert pain and give joy to others.

Zane spoke on her personal discovery through comparison of Jack the elder and Charlie the baby.

The Rotary Club wished them both good luck on their upcoming competition.

Wilmington Rotary Club President Bob Schaad with WHS student Zane Bekheet and CMHS student Jennifer Calowert. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_IMG_2146.jpg Wilmington Rotary Club President Bob Schaad with WHS student Zane Bekheet and CMHS student Jennifer Calowert. Courtesy photo