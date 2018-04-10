Clients get records at Optimum Eyecare

WILMINGTON — The office of Optimum Eyecare and Dr. David T. Brown at 2079 Rombach Avenue remains closed after the business was ordered shut down by the Ohio Department of Taxation on March 9 for not paying state taxes.

However, one member of the office staff was onsite — Tuesday only — to supply clients with their medical records.

Some of the 80 people getting their records on Tuesday said they heard about this through Facebook.

Tammy Bailey of Blanchester said she was tagged in a friend’s post around 4 p.m. after sharing the News Journal’s article and wanted to know how to get her records.

Beverly DiCenzo of Wilmington found out when she was driving by the location.

“I saw all the people here and figured that’s what the reason was,” said DiCenzo.

As the News Journal reported Saturday, if you have paid for goods and services not received, you are asked to contact Officer Whitney Johnson at the Wilmington Police Department.

Optimum Eyecare also faces eviction in the wake of a lawsuit filed April 2 by the owners of the building.

Clients of Optimum Eyecare stand in line outside the facility Tuesday to get access to their records. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_DSC_0032.jpg Clients of Optimum Eyecare stand in line outside the facility Tuesday to get access to their records. John Hamilton | News Journal