Celebrating growing chamber

Members and guests packed the Roberts Centre Friday — a testament to the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce’s growth the past few years — as the organization held its annual meeting and luncheon. Shown, Executive Director Dessie Rogers welcomes everyone and gives a report on the chamber’s year. Seated is chamber board member Jonathan McKay.

Attendees of the event enjoyed a delicious buffet at the Roberts Centre.

Wilmington-based Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) President and CEO Joe Hete was the event’s guest speaker. He detailed the continued growth of the company and its entities. ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their air cargo lift requirements. Seated is Brady Templeton, President of Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services (AMES), an ATSG company. He later spoke about AMES and its growth as well as the need for local skilled employees to fill AMES positions.