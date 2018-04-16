WPD reports include possible break-ins and fake money

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• At 7:36 p.m. on April 11, a 20-year-old male reported that around 11:30 p.m. the previous night, he believed someone tried to take his eight-month-old daughter. According to the report, the father reported the previous night he heard his daughter crying over the monitor and when he went to check she was on the floor of her room and was covered in milk. He advised it wasn’t possible that she could get out of her crib since she isn’t able to hold herself up and there was no milk in the crib. He believed someone entered the Kentucky Avenue house, got his daughter out of the crib, tried to give her milk and when she cried they got scared and took off. He stated he and his wife got scared and left the residence immediately with the baby. When they returned to the house they noticed a lawn chair next to a bathroom window. He advised they’re usually by their fire pit in the back yard. Nothing appeared to be missing from the house when they returned. The parents were concerned because they believe it was an attempt to get the baby. The father stated there were no issues going on with anyone, not even with the baby’s mother who had visitation. Police advised them to keep their doors and windows locked and secured, and to get a home security system or security cameras. Police advised they would add extra patrols on their street.

• Police received a fraud report at 12:42 a.m. on April 9. According to the report, a 21-year-old Hillsboro male called the police and said he had sold two puppies to three individuals in the parking lot of a business on Progress Way around 10 p.m. for $1,500. The suspects counted out the money in cash and handed it to them. The victim gave the suspects the puppies and left the parking lot. When the victim got home he realized $1,300 of the money was fake. He attempted to call the phone number of the suspects but was unable to. According to the report, the suspects were described as two black males and a white female and were driving a small black SUV. Authorities told the victim they’d contact the business to see if they can obtain security footage.

• At 7:23 a.m. on April 9, the high school on Richardson Place reported someone had broken into a couple of their storage buildings the previous night and stole $8,400 worth of items.

• At 8:34 p.m. on April 9, police responded to a property damage report at the 300 block of South Walnut Street. According to the report, a 39-year-old resident said he was asleep when he heard a loud noise and found the glass of his front door was shattered. Police took photos of the damage and of the rock the resident said wasn’t on his front porch before the accident.

• At 11:41 p.m. on April 10, while on patrol, police located two males ages 18 and 19 walking on South Walnut Street. Due to break-ins that occurred in the area, the officer made contact with them. Upon speaking with them, the officer reported a strong odor of marijuana emitting from them. One of the suspects admitted to smoking marijuana and had a bong on him. Police seized a marijuana bowl, grinder and a torch. The 18-year-old was issued a citation.

• Police received a call from a 64-year-old female at 5:54 a.m. on April 11 who advised someone had “ransacked” her unlocked vehicle. The caller believed nothing was missing from her vehicle. The incident took place at her residence at the 200 block of Alumni Circle.

• At 7:01 a.m. on April 11, a 41-year-old male reported someone entered his apartment and stolen several items. The incident took place at the 400 block of Clark Street. According to the report, $4,450 worth of items were taken, including four watches and a handgun.

• At 1:10 p.m. on April 11, police responded to a car rental business on Rombach Avenue on the report of a stolen vehicle. A 31-year-old Dayton male employee said a 33-year-old Dayton female rented a white 2017 Jeep Cherokee with Florida plates on March 2 but had not returned it. The employee said they did wish to pursue charges, they just wanted to vehicle back.

• At 2:28 p.m. on April 11, a 21-year-old female reported that she was receiving threatening messages from her ex-boyfriend, a 30-year-old male. The victim advised the suspect threatened to kill her and her new boyfriend, a 24-year-old male. The victim wished to obtain a protection order against the suspect.

• At 3:07 p.m. on April 11, police responded to a burglary call at the 100 block of Creedon Avenue. According to the report, a shotgun, a .22 caliber rifle, a BB gun, a Bluetooth speaker, an Xbox One, an Acer laptop, and $80 in cash were stolen.

• At 6:56 p.m. on April 11, police received a report of a bottle of liquor being shoplifted from a store on Progress Way.

• Police responded to a car wash on Rombach Avenue at 8:36 a.m. on April 12 on a property damage report. According to the report, sometime overnight a coin-operated vacuum appeared to have been struck by a vehicle. The victim said the unit would have to be replaced.

• At 11:26 a.m. on April 12, police responded to a breaking and entering report at the 300 block of West Main Street. Police made contact with a 61-year-old Cincinnati male who owned the property. The back door of the residence was kicked down and glass was broken out of a window. The owner said it appeared someone had tried to take the oven from the first floor but “was unable to pull it out very far”.

• At 12:47 p.m. on April 12, police assisted the Wilmington Fire Department in getting a 31-year-old female outside of her residence at the 700 block of West Locust Street. Emergency Services were at the scene for an alleged overdose. The report lists no further details.

• At 5:52 p.m. on April 12, police responded to a theft report at the 200 block of Prairie Avenue. A 64-year-old male resident advised multiple tools were take from his truck. The report lists a tool bag with various tools inside, a plastic tool box with a ratchet and socket set, and a hydraulic jack as stolen. He believed that they were stolen sometime over the weekend. He waited to tell authorities because he wanted to see if there was any security footage.

• At 7:43 p.m. on April 12, police responded to a report of menacing at the 100 block of West Sugartree Street. According to the report, a 35-year-old male resident is listed as the victim. A 20-year-old Wilmington male and a 19-year-old New Vienna female were issued a court summonsed.

• Police and emergency services responded to the 800 block of West Main Street for a reported drug overdose at 7:01 a.m. on April 13. According to the report, a 29-year-old Orient male was being treated. Authorities seized a syringe, a glass bulb smoking pipe, and three suspected baggies of meth.

• Police responded to a gas station on East Main Street at 3:01 a.m. on April 14 on a property damage report. Upon arrival, a 30-year-old male employee reported he heard someone in the men’s restroom messing with the toilet tank lid. He then observed a male subject in brown pants exit the bathroom. The employee went and checked and learned the tank lid had been broken. Police later tracked down the suspect, a 19-year-old male from the Netherlands, who was detained and transported to the police department. Police spoke to the employee who advised that if the suspect paid to have the damages fixed then no charges would be pursued. The suspect agreed and paid $80 to fix the damages. The suspect was later transported back to his hotel.

• At 4:29 p.m. on April 14, a 36-year-old male reported his Boost Mobile J3 phone disappeared while he was at the 200 block of East Main Street.

• Police responded to a theft report at the 300 block of Baird Place at 10:39 p.m. on April 15. The lists $435 was stolen. A 19-year-old male is listed as a suspect.

Wilmington police recently charged the following people:

• Cheyenne Potts, 35, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged theft and attempt to commit a crime.

• Jessica Smith, 25, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged drug instrument possession.

• Nathan Bray, 29, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged criminal trespassing.

• Angela Goodwin, 39, of New Vienna, was charged with alleged theft.

• Timothy Rowley, 23, of Wilmington, was charged with allegedly driving while under the influence and failing to stop after an accident.

• Joseph Dawson, 29, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged assault and aggravated menacing.

• Jordan Pickering, 23, of Ashland, was charged with alleged theft.

• Hailey Antrim, 29, of Muncie, Indiana, was charged with alleged theft and possessing criminal tools.

• Joseph Antrim, 34, of Muncie, Indiana, was charged with alleged complicity — aiding/abetting another committing an offense.

• Austin Embree, 20, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged menacing.

• Mark Bigger, 30, of Wilmington, was charged with allegedly resisting/interfering an arrest.

• Brittney Adams, 30, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged drug abuse instrument possession and drug paraphernalia.

• Robert Hollingsworth, 40, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged drug abuse instrument possession.

• Kameron Collins, 28, of Franklin, was charged with alleged disorderly conduct.

• Tiffany Norman, 22, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged disorderly conduct.

