NV Community Church celebrates milestone

NEW VIENNA — The New Vienna Community Church celebrated its 10th anniversary of ministry as a church in New Vienna on Sunday, April 15 with worship, a catered lunch, an afternoon concert, and an Easter egg hunt.

Approximately 75 people attended the event, including past attenders, present members and friends of the congregation.

Pastor Dan Mayo reported on the event.

“The day was a culmination of 10 years of hard work, perseverance, growth in ministry, reflection on the past, and visioning for the future.”

The theme for the day was, “The Next Ten Years: Pray and March On!” Mayo reviewed the seeds of this ministry back to March of 2008, its first service in New Vienna in April of that year and the members and friends who have contributed to the ministry over the past 10 years.

Also reported was the growth of many of its ministries such as its mission outreach, both locally and worldwide.

“We believe in supporting local efforts such as Cape May, the Homeless Shelter, Sugartree Ministries, the New Life Clinic, and even the animal shelters with annual drives and campaigns to raise funds or do supply drives for these outreaches,” said Mayo. “We support two missionary families who work overseas — one in Eastern Europe and the other in Nepal.”

The work has included the conversion of a rental home into a Fellowship House where much of its ministry takes place and a recent $10,000 upgrade to the sanctuary with padding for the pews, new carpet, a fresh coat of paint, and new wireless sound equipment.

Mayo continued, “We have been blessed through the years with faithful members who work hard, care for the facility and use their creative talents to lift up the name of Christ. We have a successful puppet ministry, a dowel rod ministry and a newly dedicated library as a resource to its members.”

Mayo provided a vision for the future, looking to extend the ministry through expanded facilities such as a pavilion, connecting the two buildings and paying off the mortgage; along with expanded efforts to the children and youth.

Mayo concluded, “We have learned through the years to ‘Pray and March On’ as we serve Christ in New Vienna and support the work of taking Christ to all the world. We will now march on to the next 10 years.”

The meal was catered by McCoy’s Catering, followed by a folk music concert by Sugarcamp String Band of Blanchester and an Easter egg hunt for the kids held Sunday due to a postponement from an earlier date.

The worship featured great congregational music, special music by Scott Kirchner, who sang “I Can Only Imagine” and some words by special guests, Rev. Mike and Loretta Rector, who held the church’s first revival back in May 2008.

For more information, please contact Pastor Dan Mayo at 937-725-0445. The church is located at 412 West St. in New Vienna.

From left are: Board member George Fenner, founding member Peggy Watters, board members Bob Watters, Chuck Johnson, and Terese Hamilton, founding member and pastor’s wife Bev Mayo and Pastor Dan Mayo. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_tenthannivboardchartermembersapril2018.jpg From left are: Board member George Fenner, founding member Peggy Watters, board members Bob Watters, Chuck Johnson, and Terese Hamilton, founding member and pastor’s wife Bev Mayo and Pastor Dan Mayo. Courtesy photo