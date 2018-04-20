National Federation of Independent Business endorses Ellis

COLUMBUS — The political action committee of the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) / Ohio, a small business association representing 23,000 entrepreneurs, has endorsed Beth Ellis for Ohio’s 91st House District seat.

The district is home to 266 dues-paying members of NFIB/Ohio.

Ellis is a small-business owner and a member of NFIB. She has a shared perspective with Ohio’s entrepreneurs and will be a strong advocate for important small business issues such as sensible regulatory reform, sound tax policy, and improving workforce development, states an NFIB release to the media.

“Beth Ellis has been approved through NFIB/Ohio’s member-driven process that thoroughly reviews candidates’ records, stated positions and understanding of small-business issues before an endorsement is issued,” said Roger R. Geiger, vice president and executive director of NFIB/Ohio.

“As a member of NFIB, Ms. Ellis has walked in the same shoes as her fellow small business owners and understands the issues important to Ohio entrepreneurs. We look forward to working with her in the Ohio House of Representatives in the next General Assembly,” the release adds.

“I’m honored to receive the endorsement of NFIB. As a business owner, I feel the needs of small businesses and Ohio’s business climate is one of my greatest strengths. Columbus needs more business owners and outsiders to bring a fresh perspective to our political system, and I look forward to working with NFIB to champion those issues,” said Ellis.

NFIB/Ohio is a small business advocacy organization. Ellis’ endorsement comes from the NFIB OH PAC, the organization’s political action committee.

The release adds that NFIB’s educational mission is to remind policymakers that small businesses are not smaller versions of bigger businesses — they have very different challenges and priorities.