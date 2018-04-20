Clinic for alcohol/opiate abuse to open

WILMINGTON — Greater Tomorrow Wellness is open to offer an opiate-free maintenance therapy for alcohol and opiate use disorders.

Located at 1097 W. Locust St., Greater Tomorrow is the first Vivitrol only clinic with counseling in Clinton County. The staff is available to evaluate patients’ ability to engage in Vivitrol treatment including health history and lab work.

“Vivitrol is an injection, it’s an opiate blocker,” said Kim Speaks, a registered nurse working there. “So, when you’re either addicted to alcohol or opiates, it will actually block off the opiate receptors. So, the opiate comes in, bounces off it and can’t attach to them.”

They also offer medical outpatient detox to assist patients during the withdrawal phase, drug screenings on site, substance use disorder assessment, different levels of group therapy, individual, and family counseling, parenting classes which focus on parents in recovery, and anger management classes geared toward those with substance use issues.

The clinic’s staff includes Speaks, a registered nurse with more than 25 years experience including experience providing medical assisted therapy (MAT) treatment and education; Physician Assistant Carrie Fairchild who will oversee and provide medical services; Brenda Harris, a licensed independent chemical dependency counselor with supervisor credentials and more than 10 years experience with substance use counseling; and Clinton County Coroner Dr. Ronald Seaman as the medical doctor.

“We all have ties to Clinton County,” said Harris. “It is important for us all to give back to our community.”

“We’re trying to make things as convenient as possible,” said Fairchild.

The clinic will be hosting an open house on Tuesday, April 24, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about Greater Tomorrow, please call 937-556-6083 or email them at info@greatertomorrowwellness.com .

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574.