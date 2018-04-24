WHS production: Script, set, show, soup — all in 24 hours

WILMINGTON — Wilmington High School is planning to offer a unique theatre opportunity to its students as well as the community.

The goal of the “24 Hour Extreme Theatre Experience!” is to take a performance from concept to completion by creating a show based on the folktale and children’s book “Stone Soup.”

Students will begin on Friday evening, May 4 and during the entire 24 hours the students, under the direction of Mr. Ken Lydy, will write a script, cast the show, design and build a set, choose costumes, rehearse, set light and sound cues and then perform the show — on Saturday, May 5.

“Basically we are going start to finish,” said Lydy.

“The challenge is to only use items and materials we have available on hand, on stage, and in our scene shop storage,” he said. “There will be no purchasing new costumes, props or set pieces … all done in-house.

He said that another fun part of this event will be how the show is presented.

”There are no advanced ticket reservations. Tickets will be sold at the door on a first-come, first-served basis,” said Lydy.

“The Auditeria will be set with tables and chairs. In the back of the Auditeria will be a buffet line offering a small assortment of soups for audience members to enjoy. On the table will be crackers, and when people purchase their ticket, they are able to select a bowl of soup, sit at the table, eat and watch the show.”

The actual performance is Saturday, May 5 at 7:30 p.m. in the Wilmington High School Auditeria. Tickets are $10. The house opens at 7 p.m.

Come enjoy a bowl of soup and watch a performance literally created in 24 hours. If you have any questions please contact the WHS Box Office at 937-283-7235.

