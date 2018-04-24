WC’s Harcum Art Gallery to host Senior Thesis Exhibit

WILMINGTON — Wilmington College is hosting the annual Senior Thesis Exhibit featuring works by three seniors May 1-12 in Harcum Art Gallery. The trio includes Alexandra Kleem, Caitlin Lowman and Molly Pratt.

An opening reception will be held in their honor May 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. Normal gallery hours are weekdays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and by special appointment coordinated by gallery curator Hal Shunk, professor of art. The public is invited free of charge.

While Lowman, an art and education studies major from Wilmington, grew up in an artistic home, she credits her high school art teacher with helping discover her personal style through working with pencils.

“Once I saw that art helped me work out my frustrations and worries, and it helped me connect to God on a deeper level, I realized I had to make this a career,” she said, noting her art is realistic and tends to represent her religious views and beliefs. She has branched out to work with non-objective and abstract styles as a contrast to her highly detailed drawings.

Lowman plans to study psychology and master in art therapy to help children and adults work out problems through art. She hopes the audience for the exhibit will question details of her work as they interpret its meaning.

“My artful messages are not written, so have fun trying to figure them out.”

Pratt, an art major who’s also from Wilmington, said her art is a reflection of who she is as a person. “I tend to gravitate toward bright colors because they represent me — bright and happy. Every piece is an extension of myself.”

She enjoys most media with watercolor as her current favorite.

“The more experienced I get, the more confident I am,” she said, noting that each new piece represents her progress as an artist. “I hope to be able to develop my skills further and one day illustrate my own books. I know that, if I keep on the push I’m on now, and keep experimenting and going out of my comfort zone, I will reach that level of success one day.”

Kleem, an art major from Parma, noted that, as she experienced more and more artistic media, she developed an affinity for working with paint, ceramics and graphite and colored pencils.

“I usually have a dark color scheme for my paintings and colored pencil illustrations, but I try to use some light colors for contour,” Kleem said, adding she has come to especially enjoy and appreciate anime artists’ various styles.

She said her use of dark schemes and shading in her paintings and drawings reflects styles of favorite anime artists Oda Eiichiro and Isayama Hajime.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_Art-Senior.jpg