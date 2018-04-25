3 Clinton County sites for Rx Take Back Day on Saturday, April 28

CLINTON COUNTY — There are three Clinton County disposal locations this Saturday morning, April 28, for DEA National Rx Take Back Day to dispose of unused, unwanted and expired medications.

The locations are the Foster J. Boyd Cancer Center, 31 Farquhar Avenue in Wilmington; the Municipal Building parking lot, 318 East Main Street in Blanchester; and Uhl’s IGA, 444 East Washington Street (U.S. 22/S.R. 3) in Sabina.

The times at all three sites are from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

This is an opportunity to safely dispose of medication. But please, no needles, liquids, or syringes.

The event is locally supported by Mental Health Recovery Services of Warren & Clinton Counties, Solutions Community Counseling and Recovery Centers, CMH Regional Health System, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, and the Blanchester Police, Wilmington Police and Sabina Police Departments.