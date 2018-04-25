WPD reports: B&E, burglary, thefts

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• At 6:01 a.m. on April 16, police responded the 300 block of Prairie Avenue on a breaking and entering report. According to the report, someone had cut the lock on a company box truck and removed tools and items from the inside of it. There was also a screen cut on the backside of the residence and the window was slid open. The items valued in total over $8,300. Police took photos of footprints which appeared to be tennis shoes. A business from North Webb Road in Wilmington is listed as the victim.

• At 12:28 p.m. on April 17, police responded to the 100 block of West Sugartree Street on a burglary report. Police spoke with a 20-year-old male resident who said he was in jail over the weekend and when he returned home he found his back door was kicked in. The only thing taken was $100 from a drawer in his bedroom. He told authorities that six people knew where the money was kept. Police found no signs of fingerprints and only saw a footprint on the door.

• At 1:38 p.m. on April 16, police responded to a burglary and theft at the 300 block of Columbus Street. The report lists a shop vac and work lights as the stolen. A 52-year-old male is listed as the victim.

• Police responded at 11:20 a.m. on April 17 a possible child abuse situation. According to the report, marijuana and a smoking pipe were seized by authorities. A 23-year-old female is listed as a suspect.

• At 12:37 p.m. on April 17, police responded to the 600 block of Elm Street where a 20-year-old male reported someone had egged his van.

• At 3:43 p.m. on April 17, a 62-year-old female reported someone had taken a package containing a router she left outside her door for Fed Ex to pick up. The package was stolen on Jan. 10. She advised she didn’t report it then was because she didn’t think anyone would be able to find it. “Now the company is charging her for the router unless she makes a police report” according to the report.

• At 5:03 p.m. on April 17, police responded to a three-vehicle accident at the 1-99 block of East Locust Street. Police made contact with a 40-year-old Clarksville female who advised she was traveling westbound on East Locust Street and had just gone through the traffic light at North Walnut. She didn’t see the traffic that had stopped in front of her and struck the vehicle in front of her, which hit the vehicle in front of it. The other two vehicle operators confirmed the story. One driver, a 35-year-old Wilmington male, said he had some neck pain. Police called a squad for him. The Clarksville female’s vehicle was unable to leave the accident due to damage but the other two vehicles could. She was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

• At 8:41 p.m. on April 17, authorities responded to a burglary in progress at the 400 block of West Main Street. The caller advised they saw two males wearing black clothing enter a residence directly across the homeless shelter. One was reported in the garage, the other in the house. Police made contact with two males, ages 40 and 53, who told authorities they were helping the females that lived in the residence and were allowed in there. According to the report, one of the suspects dropped a tube on the ground as he exited the house, which contained drugs. The 40-year-old male was arrested after it was discovered he had an arrest warrant through WPD. Police ended up seizing a blue container with one syringe, two snort tubes and an ibuprofen bag, five small white round pills, two unknown grey/purple caps, and two bags of suspected ICE.

• Police received a report of an assault that occurred at the high school on Richardson Place at 10:54 a.m. on April 18.

• At 5:30 p.m. on April 18, police responded to a convenience store on West Locust Street in reference to an employee theft. An investigation is ongoing.

• At 6:39 p.m. on April 18, police responded to a theft report at a store on Progress Way. According to the report, $872.96 worth of electronics were stolen. A 40-year-old Hillsboro male is listed as a suspect.

• Emergency services responded to a possible overdose at the 1-99 block of South South Street at 9:41 a.m. on April 19. A 62-year-old male was listed as the victim. Nothing further was reported.

• Police responded to a possible assault at the 500 block of North South Street at 12:11 a.m. on April 20. A 21-year-old female is listed as the victim, and a 23-year-old male is listed as the suspect.

• Police responded to the parking lot of a business on Rombach Avenue where a car was on fire at 7:51 p.m. on April 21. The vehicle’s engine was on fire, and it was extinguished. The reason for the fire was a bird’s nest in the engine compartment of the vehicle.

• Police responded to the youth center on West Sugartree Street at 10:48 a.m. on April 22 on a property damage complaint. Police spoke with a 34-year-old male who worked at the youth center who said sometime overnight someone had driven through the grass and did damage to the grass and flower bed. Visible tire marks in the grass were seen plus a busted flower bed. Police spoke to a 70-year-old male witness who advised he saw a black four-wheel drive Chevrolet truck who the witness believed didn’t have an exhaust because it was “very loud.”

• At 1:23 p.m. on April 22, speakers were reported stolen from a store on Progress Way. Two males, ages 33 and 41, were listed as suspects.

• At 3:24 p.m. on April 22, a 68-year-old female reported her debit card was stolen by a 37-year-old female after she allowed her to stay the night at her residence at the 300 block of Baird Place in Wilmington. The victim canceled the card. Police forwarded the report to the prosecutor’s office for review of possible charges.

Wilmington police recently charged the following people:

• Marty Tindle, 37, of Martinsville, was charged with alleged theft.

• Michael Sholler, 42, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged disorderly conduct

• Jacob Julifs, 27, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged obstructing official business, resisting arrest, drug paraphernalia, and drug instrument possession.

• Angela Cordy, 40, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged theft.

• Robert Stone, 21, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged theft.

• Anthony Dixon, 35, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged marijuana possession.

• Alonzo Gilmore, 47, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged domestic violence and intimidation of a witness.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

