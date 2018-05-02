Local Briefs: Come celebrate redesign of playground at city building

Celebrate playground redesign

Come out and see — and celebrate — the re-design of Wilmington’s Parks & Rec Department’s wooden/castle playground at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 11 at the Moyer Community Room on the first floor of the Municipal Building, 69 N. South St.

Not only will the redesign be unveiled; there will be activities for kids, games, food and fun for the whole family.

Locals Kettering College grads

Kettering College conferred degrees and certificates to 227 students at their 50th commencement ceremony April 29. They include: Samantha Adkins, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Prelicensure; and Brooke Bolden, Associate Degree, Radiologic Technology.