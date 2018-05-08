Blanchester police: McLaughlin’s house searched, stolen property found

BLANCHESTER — The investigation into the May 2 shooting and possible assault at 138 Orchard View Lane continued Monday evening when a search warrant was served at that address by Blanchester police officers, according to Police Chief Scott Reinbolt.

”The warrant was obtained after reliable information was gleaned from witnesses over the past 48 hours which provided probable cause to obtain the warrant,” he said.

“Various items connected to the shooting and possible assault were seized, as was a quantity of stolen property found inside the home.

The investigation remains ongoing.