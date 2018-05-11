Board of Realtors presents scholarships

Recipients of the Clinton County Board of Realtors Annual Scholarships were recognized at the May 10 meeting. Each year the board awards a $500 scholarship to one student from each of the four county schools. Additionally, for the past two years, the board has awarded the Matt Williams Memorial Scholarship to one Wilmington High School student. This year’s recipients are Connor Cook (Blanchester), Hailey Stinchcomb (Clinton-Massie), Shelby Williams (East Clinton), Colton Smith (Wilmington), and Stephen Krause (Matt Williams Memorial).

