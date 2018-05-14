An all-around special day

Baylah Arehart of Clinton County, left foreground, graduated Saturday from Wilmington College. After commencement ended, she and Kelly Penquite, a previous WC graduate, took a final stroll on Collett Mall and when they reached College Hall, Penquite proposed marriage. Here he places the engagement ring on Arehart’s finger. To see more photos, visit wnewsj.com.

Baylah Arehart says yes to Kelly Penquite’s marriage proposal, and they manage a hug even though Arehart’s hands are full with her brand new Wilmington College degree and a bouquet of flowers, and Penquite still has the engagement ring and box in hand.

If tear stains end up on Baylah Arehart’s degree from Wilmington College, center in cap and gown, they will be from tears of joy following a marriage proposal from Kelly Penquite on campus Saturday after commencement. In the right background is father Billy Arehart.

From left are Billy Arehart (father), Baylah Arehart, Beth Arehart (mother) and Kelly Penquite.