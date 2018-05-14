Celebrate gardening

Rick and Linda Stanforth, center and right, are eager customers at the Clinton County Master Gardeners plant sale Saturday at OSU Extension in Wilmington. Looking on is Tony Nye, left, the local OSU Extension educator for agriculture and natural resources.
James Hackney assists a customer during a sale of the Celebrate variety of tomato plants Saturday at the Master Gardeners plant sale. Celebrate Tomatoes are well suited to sandwiches.
