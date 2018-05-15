Army of volunteers work in Wilmington on Murphy Theatre improvements

WILMINGTON — The long-awaited replacing of seats in the 100-year-old Murphy Theatre was underway Tuesday morning with a small army of volunteers dismantling the seats and workers replacing the venue’s rigging, renovating restrooms, and more.

Volunteers from Wilmington-based Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) were hard at work taking up the old seats Tuesday, while Matrka Renovation and Painting began their part of the project.

The seating project is made possible by a public-private partnership: Clinton County commissioners approved a $300,000 no-interest loan to the Murphy Theatre not-for-profit organization. To seal the deal, private donors came forward and said they would personally guarantee the promissory note.

The total project is estimated to cost $370,000, with the performing arts community theater contributing $70,000.

If you grew up attending the Murphy Theatre events or simply want a part of local history in your home, the old seats are being offered for sale, in pairs for $100 ($50/seat). Call the theatre or go online to make your purchase.

Also, the theatre’s rigging is being replaced, partly financed by proceeds from the popular Clinton County Dancing with the Stars event.

Murphy Theatre volunteer Diane Murphy helps get the stage curtains ready for storage as they update their stage rigging. From left, Murphy Theatre Executive Director Maretta Alden, Tech Crew member Marla Stewart, and volunteer Diane Murphy get a curtain ready for storage while the Murphy Theatre updates its rigging. From left, Earl Fox and William Hart of LGSTX get the Murphy Theatre seats ready to be removed so they can be replaced with new ones. Murphy employees Dan Stewart, left, and Greg Dawson lower the stage curtains so they can be taken off and put into storage while the riggings get updated. From left, Cliff Doyle and Neal Flint of LGSTX get the Murphy Theatre seats ready to be removed so they can be replaced with brand new ones.

ATSG volunteers assist in project