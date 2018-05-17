Spahr to compete in state pageant

WILMINGTON — Brooklyn Ann Spahr, 15, of Wilmington, has been chosen as a state finalist in the National American Miss Ohio Pageant to be held June 23-25 at the Renaissance in Columbus.

The pageant is held for girls ages 13 through 15.

The winner of the pageant will receive a $1,000 cash award, the official crown and banner, a bouquet of roses, and air transportation to compete in the national pageant at Disneyland in California.

Brooklyn’s activities include varsity cheerleading in football and basketball. She enjoys spending time with her family and her dogs, and cheering for the Clinton-Massie Falcons.

She has several sponsors, including Sheri Stulz (the Flip Zone), Ashley Butcher (former cheer coach), Justin Richardson, Mike Delong, Scott Suggs, Jeff Rike, Neil Bradds (Bradds Farms), and Rick and Rhonda Davis.

The National American Miss pageants are dedicated to celebrating America’s greatness and encouraging its future leaders, stated a media release. Each year, the pageant awards thousands in scholarships and prizes to recognize and assist in the development of young women nationwide.

The release stated the pageant program is based on inner beauty, as well as poise and presentation, and offers an “All-American spirit of fun for family and friends.”

Emphasis is placed on the importance of gaining self-confidence, learning new skills, learning good attitudes about competition, and setting and achieving personal goals, the release added.