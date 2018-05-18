Seven Blan FFA members receive State Degrees

Recently the Ohio State FFA celebrated its FFA Convention at the Ohio State Fairgrounds. This is something the Blanchester FFA Chapter looks forward to attending each spring.

For some members who come, all they receive from sessions is a message given from keynote speakers, but others who set and achieve their goals will be rewarded. There are many different types of events to participate in and countless opportunities to be recognized for hard work and dedication to the organization such as FFA Talents, Proficiency areas, growth and so forth.

However, more specifically, it is what many Ohio members strive for their entire FFA career: the FFA State Degree, which is the highest honor awarded by each state at individual state FFA conventions.

At Blanchester, that dream became reality to seven members at the conclusion of the 2018 Convention. They came as chapter degree holders, and left as state degree holders.

Recipients are Ian Heeg, Lane Heeg, Jacob Miller, Brighton Morris, Timothy Rannells, Felicity Richardson and Sally Schafer.

Blanchester would like to not only congratulate our seven state degree recipients but all 954 Ohio FFA members who received this honor. Congratulations to each of you!

Here are Blanchester’s 2018 State Degree recipients. From left are Brighton Morris, Felicity Richardson, Jacob Miller, Lane Heeg, Ian Heeg, Tim Rannells and Sally Schafer. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_blan_ffa_hold.certif.jpg Here are Blanchester’s 2018 State Degree recipients. From left are Brighton Morris, Felicity Richardson, Jacob Miller, Lane Heeg, Ian Heeg, Tim Rannells and Sally Schafer. Courtesy photo